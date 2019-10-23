Carnival Panorama joins fleet ahead of December debut

Carnival Cruise Line has taken delivery of Carnival Panorama at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The ship becomes the 27th in the fleet and the third vessel in the popular Vista class.

Carnival Panorama will now head to Long Beach, California, for her naming ceremony and inaugural sailing in December.

“Carnival Panorama is the 15th ship built by Fincantieri for Carnival Cruise Line and once again, the skill and hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople are on display here aboard the beautiful Carnival Panorama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our guests absolutely love Carnival Vista and Horizon and we are certain they are going to love their sister Carnival Panorama.”

Carnival Panorama will launch year-round service from Long Beach, California, on December 11th, becoming the line’s first new ship homeported on the West Coast in more than 20 years.

As the name implies, Carnival Panorama reflects design inspiration with more opportunities to connect with the sea.

Carnival Panorama offers a variety of long-time guest favourites such as a massive WaterWorks aqua park, Sky Ride, the popular bike in the sky with breath-taking views, a suspended ropes course and dining venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki.