Carnival Mardi Gras debut delayed by two months

Carnival Cruise Line has been forced to delay the inaugural sailing of Carnival Mardi Gras.

The ship had been pencilled in to debut on August 31st next year, but will not now take to the water until November 14th, with the loss of eight planned itineraries.

Carnival said it had taken the decision following a notification from the Meyer Turku shipyard where the vessel is being built.

European, transatlantic and New York-based itineraries, as well as four Port Canaveral itineraries, have been cancelled.

Carnival said that the guest notification process began promptly after the notice by Meyer Turku so that impacted guests could begin to make alternative plans.

As a gesture of goodwill, Carnival is offering these guests a 25 percent future cruise credit, in addition to the full refund of their cruise fare (and applicable fees and taxes and other pre-purchased cruise components), as well as assistance with non-refundable airline and hotel reservations already booked.

“We have been working closely with Meyer Turku executives to keep the Mardi Gras delivery on schedule, and while we deeply regret disappointing our guests, this change in the delivery date is required to make sure all of the ship’s systems, features and technology will be fully operational, so that we can give our guests the vacation they expect.

“Our commitment is to deliver a great and innovative ship, and Mardi Gras will definitely be that when it arrives in North America,” said Ben Clement, Carnival Cruise Line senior vice president of newbuild.