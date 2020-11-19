Carnival extends suspension of operations until end of January

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled additional cruises for the first part of 2021.

The news comes despite a lifting of the ’no sail’ order banning departures from the United States by the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Carnival said it needed more time to build and implement a plan to meet the requirements of the framework for resuming operations issued by the regulator.

As a result, all departures from United States homeports have been cancelled until January 31st.

In addition, embarkations from Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego have been suspended until the end of February.

Finally, trips on Carnival Legend out of Tampa have been cancelled until March 26th.

Carnival is in the process of building a gradual, phased in approach to resume guest operations, which will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, to be followed by Galveston.

Consistent with CDC protocols, Carnival Horizon arrives in Miami this week, and Carnival Breeze will be the next ship back to the United States.

In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in 2021, including Carnival Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Freedom, Glory, Liberty, Miracle, Panorama, Pride, Sensation, Sunrise, Sunshine and Vista.

Mardi Gras, which is under construction in Finland, will also enter service in 2021.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”

In addition to the cancellations announced today, Carnival had previously suspended certain other itineraries on four ships that are scheduled for required dry docks in the first half of 2021.

The line now plans to return Magic, Paradise, Valor and Radiance to operation after maintenance work and upgrades are completed.

Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2nd.