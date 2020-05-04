Carnival Cruises to relaunch eight ships in August

Carnival Cruises has revealed plans to return to limited sailing from August.

As part of a phased resumption in North American service this summer, a total of eight ships will depart from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

From August 1st, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista will sail from Galveston, while Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation will offer services from Miami.

At the same time, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation will return to Port Canaveral.

All other home port services from Australia and North America have, however, been cancelled until August 31st.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25th and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6th.

All Carnival Splendour cruises in Australia from June 19th to August 31st will be cancelled.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the Covid-19 situation,” Carnival Corporation said in a statement.

“We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.

“We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.

“We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.”