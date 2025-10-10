Caption By Hyatt Expands To Tokyo With The Opening Of Caption By Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo, located in Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Tokyo. Steps away from Kayabacho and Nihonbashi subway stations, the 195-room hotel places guests within easy reach of Tokyo Station, Marunouchi, and Ginza, with convenient connections to both Haneda and Narita airports. Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo serves as a new neighborhood hub anchored by Talk Shop—an all-day social space where guests and locals can eat, drink, work, and meet.

First launched in 2022, the Caption by Hyatt brand is an upscale focused-service hotel brand featuring self-activated and intuitive touchpoints. Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo joins a growing global brand portfolio in Shanghai, Osaka and Nashville.

“It is an honor to open Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo and introduce the brand to Tokyo for the first time,” said Masa Yamada, general manager, Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo. “Kabutocho—Japan’s historic financial hub, often called the nation’s ‘Wall Street’—is now alive with new creative energy. With Talk Shop at its heart, we aim to connect people with each other and with the neighborhood, where traditions and new ideas meet, and where locals and travelers can truly feel at home.”

Guestrooms and Design

The 195 guestrooms range from Standard 236-301 square feet (22–28 square meters) and High Floor 269-301 square feet (25–28 square meters) to Deluxe 301-365 square feet (28–34 square meters) and Suite 581 square feet (54 sqm). Each room reflects the multifaceted character of Kabutocho through four themes: “BRIDGE,” “COMMUNITY,” “OLD & NEW,” and “FUTURE.” Vibrant design motifs nod to local streetscapes and the distinctive hand signals once used on the trading floor of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offering guests a visual journey into the neighborhood’s rich history as the first financial hub. The hotel also features bath amenities from Apotheke, a home fragrance brand from Brooklyn, New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior design is led by Australian design studio Mitchell & Eades (M&E), inspired by Kabutocho’s heritage with traditional Japanese crafts. The result is an authentic introduction to life in Tokyo — expressive, resourceful, and deeply connected. With exposed structures, antimicrobial finishes, and design strategies that create more from less, it embodies future-minded hospitality while remaining rooted in craft and community. Guests can look forward to a seamless stay with self-service check-in, complimentary Wi-Fi, and TV streaming, combining convenience with flexibility. The hotel also features a fitness center, while suites include an in-room washer/dryer.

Talk Shop: A Social Hub

At the heart of the hotel is Talk Shop, a signature and flexible all-day social space. Guests and locals alike are invited to dine, work, connect and relax here at their own pace. Talk Shop features a “Burgers & Greens” concept delivering signature craft burgers alongside fresh salads, desserts and a variety of beverages. The standout dish is the hearty “Caption Burger,” featuring a Japanese Holstein beef patty with American cheese, bacon and classic toppings, finished with a house sauce. For plant-based options, a chickpea burger with herbs, spice and a yogurt-based sauce is available. Beverage offerings include custom-blend coffee from SR Coffee Roaster and craft beers from Heiwa Shuzo’s Heiwa Craft line.

Throughout the day, Talk Shop shifts with the rhythm of its neighborhood: a morning coffee to start the day, a casual lunch between meetings, an afternoon treat with desserts, or an evening unwinding with wine, beer and craft cocktails. The space is designed for every mood, with cozy lounge sofas inviting quiet moments alone, while stylish bar seating sets the stage for lively interactions.

The 24/7 grab-and-go Market features ready-to-eat and drink items, daily essentials, and curated products from long-established Nihonbashi heritage brands. Guests may shop at their convenience and take a piece of the neighborhood home.

Talk Shop also serves as a cultural stage with specially curated programs such as a traditional chiyogami (traditional Japanese decorative paper) notebook-making workshop and a recurring Jazz Night featuring emerging local artists. These programs are open to all guests and visitors, fostering authentic connections and community.

Sustainability-first

Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo is the first hotel in Tokyo to be awarded the DBJ Green Building Certification (Plan Certification). This is a program by the Development Bank of Japan that recognizes properties for outstanding environmental performance and contributions to community well-being. The hotel was constructed with a pioneering hybrid timber-and-steel structure, reducing its carbon footprint and showcasing new possibilities for urban wooden architecture. Everyday operations also reflect this commitment, with refillable water stations on every floor and bathroom amenities designed to minimize single-use plastics including paper toothbrushes.

Grand Opening Offer

To celebrate the opening of Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo, guests can enjoy a special Grand Opening Offer, available when booking a qualifying stay directly with Hyatt until January 30, 2026, for stays between October 7, 2025 to January 31, 2026. The offer includes:

Welcome Drink: An original cocktail featuring doburoku,—a traditional style of unfiltered sake considered one of Japan’s oldest forms—from Heiwa Shuzo (non-alcoholic alternative available).

Exclusive Gift: A curated selection of items created in collaboration with long-established Nihonbashi brands. Available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

World of Hyatt members will receive 500 Bonus Points per qualifying night for stays between October 7, 2025 and January 31, 2026. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit: Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo | Stay Where Tokyo Happens