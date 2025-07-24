Capella Hotels and Resorts partners with Liv Lo Golding

To commemorate its third consecutive win as “Best Hotel Brand” in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, Capella Hotels and Resorts has partnered with wellness advocate and cultural curator Liv Lo Golding to launch an exclusive seven-day package named A Journey Through the Capella Constellation. Priced at USD380,000, two guests will explore their choice of Capella destinations through cultural encounters thoughtfully curated with Golding.

The comprehensive package includes round-trip business class travel — including departure flights from any global gateway airports — luxury accommodation at their chosen Capella properties, and a signature dining experience and bespoke “Capella Curates” cultural activity at each destination. Golding will personally accompany guests on transformative journeys, sharing authentic insights into cultural discovery and mindful travel that perfectly align with Capella’s philosophy of meaningful destination immersion and her commitment to environmental stewardship.

Of Taiwanese and Italian heritage, Golding brings fluency in English, Mandarin, and Japanese to her role. Her multicultural background and cross-continental experience provide authentic cultural insight that enriches every luxury travel encounter.

Reflecting the shared values that unite Golding and Capella Hotel Group, this collaboration extends beyond exceptional hospitality to meaningful impact. The entirety of the package’s net proceeds will support Every Mother Counts, Golding’s chosen charity, transforming each journey into an act of purposeful generosity that resonates beyond the travel experience itself.

Liv Lo Golding says, “What draws me to Capella is their belief that true luxury isn’t about opulence—it’s about connection. Each of their properties opens the door to something deeper: a chance to truly engage with the spirit of a place. Whether it’s the dynamic blend of tradition and innovation in Taipei, the sacred temple rituals in Bangkok, or the soul-soothing ceremonies of Ubud, every experience is thoughtfully curated to honor local culture. For me, travel is most powerful when it becomes a genuine exchange—supporting artisans, uplifting communities, and caring for the environment we share. That’s when it becomes more than a journey; it becomes a meaningful relationship between us and the world around us.”

The Journey Through the Capella Constellation package is available for booking exclusively at https://capellahotels.com/journey-capella-constellation from 15 July to 31 August 2025, with travel to be completed by 31 August 2026.