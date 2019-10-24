C Central Resort - the Palm opens to guests

Central Hotels has announced the opening of the much-anticipated C Central Resort - the Palm.

The beach-front property features 203 rooms and suites.

C Central Resort is located on the East Crescent of the picturesque Palm Jumeirah.

From its location on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, guests can access one of the best private beaches in the city as well as experience unhindered views of the iconic destination.

Abdulla AlAbdulla, chief operating officer of Central Hotels, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the C Central Resort - the Palm, our fourth hotel in Dubai.

“The stunning property has been developed to complement our offering in the emirate with its distinctive concept and outstanding location and will be a new destination for visitors to the Palm Jumeirah.

“It is well equipped to meet the expectations of discerning local and international travellers and will offer an array of hand-crafted experiences aimed at turning moments into memories.”

C Central Resort - the Palm boasts world-class business and recreation facilities including a meeting room, innovative spaces for outdoor weddings, events and functions, multiple dining outlets and bars, spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and gift shops.