British Airways to go double-daily on Cairo route

British Airways will start operating a second daily flight from London Heathrow Terminal 5 to Cairo, Egypt, later this year.

The new service will operate seven days a week from October 31st, complementing the existing daily schedule to Cairo.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of network and alliances, said: “Our London to Cairo route is particularly popular with those around the world visiting friends and relatives, which we know is more important than ever for many of our customers.

“The new schedule also provides more options to connect onto British Airways’ transatlantic network, enabling us to bring even more people together.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard who will also experience our world class facilities at Heathrow Terminal 5.”

The service will operate on British Airways’ short-haul Airbus fleet.