British Airways to consult on 12,000 job cuts

British Airways has begun discussions with unions over as many as 12,000 job cuts at the airline.

The proposed restructuring and redundancy programme is necessary as demand for travel is unlikely to reach demand seen in 2019 for several years, the airline said.

British Airways has already furloughed 22,626 of its 42,000 employees through the job retention scheme offered by the government.

In a letter to staff Alex Cruz, chief executive of British Airways, said: “There is no government bailout standing by for British Airways and we cannot expect the taxpayer to offset salaries indefinitely.

“Any money we borrow now will only be short-term and will not address the longer-term challenges we will face now.”

He added: “We are a strong, well-managed business that has faced into, and overcome, many crises in our hundred-year history.

“We must overcome this crisis ourselves, too.”

The decision was announced as British Airways-parent IAG revealed its financial results for the first quarter.

Total revenue declined by 13 per cent to €4.6 billion compared to €5.3 billion in the prior year period, IAG said.

Operating result before exceptional items was a loss of €535 million compared to a profit of €135 million last year.

In addition, IAG’s pre-tax profit was impacted by an exceptional charge of €1.3 billion resulting from the ineffectiveness of its fuel and foreign currency hedges for the rest of 2020 due to over-hedging.

Passenger capacity, expressed in terms of available seat kilometres, declined by 10.5 per cent in the quarter.

Passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres declined by 15.2 per cent in the quarter, while the seat load factor declined by 4.3 points to 76.4 per cent.

IAG reduced passenger capacity in April and May by 94 per cent compared to last year, only operating flights for essential travel and repatriation.

“The group expects its operating loss in the second quarter to be significantly worse than in the first quarter, given the substantial decline in passenger capacity and traffic and despite some relief on employee costs from government job retention and wage support schemes,” said Stephen Gunning, chief financial officer at IAG.

“Recovery to the level of passenger demand in 2019 is expected to take several years, necessitating group-wide restructuring measures.”

More detailed results for the first quarter will be released as planned on May 7th the group said.