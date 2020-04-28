Israel takes first steps to reopen tourism industry

Israeli authorities have agreed the first modest steps toward reopening the hospitality sector during a meeting chaired by prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The new measures allow hotels and accommodations with ground floor rooms - such as Zimmers or bed and breakfasts – to reopen from May 3rd.

A Zimmer is a form of rural accommodation, similar to a bed and breakfast, but generally smaller.

The facilities will initially be open to domestic visitors.

Authorities said the return to activity will be subject to death rates from Covid-19 up to this date.

It was also agreed that in the coming days, guidelines will be formulated together with the ministry of health, for operating hotels and accommodations during the period in which Covid-19 continues to impact Israel.

Tourism minister Yariv Levin said: “I welcome the first step that was made today.

“This is good news to thousands of business owners and workers in the tourism industry, who for the first time since the outbreak of the crisis, have a date set up for their return to activity.”