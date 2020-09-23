British Airways takes Flying with Confidence course online

British Airways is bringing its renowned Flying with Confidence course to the comfort of customers’ homes for the first time this October.

More than 50,000 people have taken part in the Flying with Confidence course since it began more than 35 years ago.

The course, which has typically only been run in a classroom format followed by a short flight the following day, is now being offered as a live interactive webinar, to give attendees every detail from how an aircraft flies, to why turbulence is uncomfortable but not dangerous, to simple breathing techniques to use to manage anxiety, all without leaving the house.

British Airways recognises that around 25 per cent of people have at least some fear of flying, while one-in-ten people have a phobia of flying.

In addition, flyers are now having to navigate travel in the Covid-19 era, so the course will also cover all the safety measures put in place by British Airways both on the ground and in the air, to help give travellers from around the world the confidence to fly again.

British Airways captain, Steve Allright, who runs the course, said: “We are delighted to offer this popular course as a live, interactive webinar, to give more people than ever the chance to sign up and overcome their fear of flying from home, wherever they are in the world.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at British Airways.

“There will inevitably be some further worries and questions around the pandemic, so it’s more important than ever that we share with attendees not just the technical aspects of flying, but also the range of safety precautions we are taking, to give them the peace of mind and ensure they have a safe and enjoyable flying experience next time they fly with us.”

In terms of safety, the airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by these new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9 per cent efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

