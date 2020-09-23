Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South opens in China

Marriott International has welcomed the opening of Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South, celebrating the seventh its property opening in the buzzing city of Shanghai, China.

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy and lush greenery of Pudong District, the hotel is designed to create a contemporary urban retreat that connects guests with nature.

A combination of natural materials and textures including wood, marble, fabric, leather and locally-produced hemp rope are paired with custom-made sleek furniture and geometric lighting, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing environment that is at once relaxing and intriguing.

“This marks an exciting moment as we proudly continue the robust growth in the region, further showcasing the company’s strong commitment to China,” said Henry Lee, president of Greater China, Marriott International.

“The new Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South is setting the stage for an inspiring guest experience with its modern space, sophisticated dining offers and host of personalised services.”

The 241 well-appointed guestrooms all feature round office desks, sitting areas complete with a chaise longue and coffee table, as well as separate walk-in closets.

Executive Lounge, an exclusive space reserved for guest who stay on executive floor as well as Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite members, provides complimentary breakfast, check in/out service, hors d’oeuvres and premium beverages.

The lounge is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure uninterrupted productivity for business travellers.

With two pillarless ballrooms and four flexible function rooms spanning a total of 2,650 square-meters, the Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South is an ideal venue for every kind of event and meeting.

“We are very excited to fly the Marriott Hotels flag in Xinchang town, an ancient town famous for its rich historic and cultural heritage in the district of Nanhui, the emerging hub for industry and manufacturing,” said Allen Guo, general manager of Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South.

“The opening of Shanghai Marriott Hotel Pudong South will inject new vitality into this area and offer both business and leisure or family travellers a diverse destination experience with the area’s glorious past and exciting future.

“We look forward to creating truly inspiring experience with the brand’s renowned programs and services.”

With over 800 years of history, the nearby Xinchang Ancient town is a quaint water town located in Southeast Shanghai.

The hotel is also ideally located close to a well-developed highway network and an array of premium business and tourist attractions, such as Shanghai Disneyland, Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Wild Animal Park.