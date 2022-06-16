British Airways partners with Trunki to create a limited-edition suitcase

British Airways has partnered with Trunki to launch a limited-edition suitcase for globetrotting tots ahead of the summer break.

The suitcase has been named Amelia the Aeroplane, inspired by Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and a pioneer for aviation. The unique ride-on design features a British Airways aircraft and the airline’s mythical ‘Skyflyer’ characters, Peggy the Pegasus and Leon the Lion, who appear on British Airways’ activity packs for children and at family check in.

The case is available for families to purchase for their little travellers retailing at £45: Shop Trunki. Trunki’s ethos is to make travelling fun for children, while allowing parents to easily navigate the airport. The newly branded British Airways Trunki cases have a comfy saddle, horn grips, carry handles and are spacious enough to fit all essential items to keep little ones occupied on a flight.

Hamish McVey, British Airways’ Head of Brand and Marketing said: “We love seeing children travelling around the airport on or with a Trunki, so we are really pleased to be partnering with them to create an aviation-inspired case. We can’t wait to see our smallest travellers take to the skies with their new luggage this summer.”

Rob Law, Creator and CEO of Trunki , said: “We were thrilled to be able to partner with British Airways and create a bespoke Trunki for young flyers and British Airways enthusiasts alike. Each case is manufactured at our UK factory in Plymouth, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership. A positive return from the pandemic!”

