Novotel prepares for take-off with Disney and Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR

Novotel, in collaboration with Disney and Pixar, has announced an intergalactic campaign to celebrate the launch of LIGHTYEAR, beginning on June 16 and continuing throughout the summer. LIGHTYEAR is a family-friendly animated adventure that tells the origin story of the heroic space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. Novotel will delight its guests, fans, and followers with special offers, surprises, and fun activities inspired by the film at hotels across more than 50 participating countries around the world. Novotel’s multi-film collaboration with Disney and Pixar has already successfully celebrated the launch of three previous films: ONWARD, SOUL and LUCA.

“The Novotel team is thrilled about bringing the LIGHTYEAR experience to our hotels,” said Nadège Keryhuel, Global Vice President, Midscale Brands at Accor. “Pixar has worked its magic again, creating a story to which all travelers can relate – whether in space or here on earth. Preparing for a trip, the desire to explore and discover a destination, handling unusual situations and embracing the unexpected are all delightful parts of the travel experience. At Novotel, we are here to help our guests enjoy the journey and make the most of their time together along the way.”

As part of the Novotel and LIGHTYEAR collaboration, participating Novotel locations will feature a series of ‘out of this world’ activities for visiting families. Upon arrival at their holiday Novotel destination, kids will be surprised with an assortment of LIGHTYEAR coloring cards, games, stickers and upon request, a star projector that will transform their guestroom into an incredible, otherworldly space. Each member of the family will receive their very own boarding pass inviting them to embark on a family mission, suit up as Buzz using an exclusive Snapchat Lens, or pose with a digital Buzz in the lobby via an augmented reality photoshoot scene.

The infinite reaches of Novotel’s LIGHTYEAR campaign will extend onto social media where fans will have a chance to win an out-of-this-world Novotel family stay in London, travel included, with amazing space-related activities, such as a chat with a real-life astronaut, an interior skydiving session, and rocket building.

Beyond the official campaign, select Novotel destinations will also invite members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless to redeem their Rewards Points for a family stay featuring space-themed activities. Some Novotel locations will also offer guests a chance to attend a private screening of LIGHTYEAR, an experience that will surely leave the entire family feeling starry eyed.

“Families are looking forward to an extra-special summer holiday this year, and for those staying at Novotel, we hope this campaign celebrating LIGHTYEAR will make their trips even more exciting and memorable,” said Ms. Keryhuel.

Novotel has long welcomed families and children as important guests, even bestowing them with small gifts upon arrival. Families are given complimentary accommodation and breakfast for up to two children under the age of 16 in their room, or they can opt to book a second “family extra room” at a 50% discount. Families checking out on Sundays also enjoy a relaxed day with a 5:00 pm late departure option (subject to availability) – giving them even more time to enjoy lobby-level entertainment and play areas designed for all ages.