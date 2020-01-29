British Airways launches Royal Air Maroc codeshare

British Airways and Royal Air Maroc have announced a new codeshare agreement which will open up new routes across Morocco including Casablanca and Agadir.

It will also give customers more flight flexibility between London Heathrow and Marrakesh.

Customers will be able to book from today.

Codeshare flights will operate from February 20th, prior to the Moroccan airline’s joining of the oneworld alliance in April.

Chris Fordyce, British Airways head of alliances, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Morocco’s flagship airline, Royal Air Maroc to create our first African codeshare agreement.

“Not only will this codeshare agreement give our customers the choice of more flights to Africa’s biggest tourist destination, Morocco, it will connect our extensive global network to new destinations in Africa.”

British Airways’ first African codeshare will give its customers more choice of services between Heathrow and Marrakesh.

As well as daily access to Royal Air Maroc’s hub in Casablanca, which is not currently served directly by British Airways.

Casablanca also serves as the perfect hub for connections onto other Royal Air Maroc destinations, including Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, Freetown in Sierra Leone and Agadir in Morocco.

Hamid Addou, Royal Air Maroc chief executive, added: “This new Code-share with a prestigious company, British Airways, confirms Royal Air Maroc’s major role as a key player connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

“We are very pleased with this cooperation which will foster our traffic development and ease the access to both our companies’ networks on both ends.

“Thanks to this code-sharing agreement, Royal Air Maroc offers its passengers access to additional destinations across Great Britain and a better customer journey, through optimised connections and end-to-end check-in operations, with international assistance at airports served by the two companies.”