British Airways brings final Team GB Olympic athletes home

Over the last two weeks British Airways has been flying Team GB home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the final flight carrying Olympians due to land today.

The airline has welcomed tens of competitors across a wide range of sports back to the United Kingdom after the event, which saw Team GB matching their overall medal haul of 65 from London 2012, when they competed on home turf.

On board the final flight back to the UK are eight gold, nine silver and three bronze medals, weighing a combined 10.298 kilograms.

The remaining athletes flying home are from the boxing, track cycling, modern pentathlon and athletics teams.

Among the team members on the flight are Laura Kenny, Team GB’s most successful female athlete who carried the Union flag in closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on board is her husband, Jason Kenny, the most successful British Olympian of all time, after he won his seventh gold medal in the keirin.

Once the aircraft has landed, the athletes will be led through by British Airways’ staff to the arrivals hall in Terminal 5 at Heathrow to reunite with friends and family after spending so long apart.

Tom Stevens, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We are so proud to be the airline partner for Team GB and we are in awe of the team’s achievements in this year’s Olympic games.

“The event has brought the nation together, and watching our athletes compete in challenging circumstances, after a year of uncertainty is something to be admired and will inspire many people.

“From all of us at British Airways, we want to congratulate Team GB on their incredible success and look forward to seeing the final athletes reunited with their loved ones.”

British Airways is also the proud airline partner of ParalympicsGB and will be carrying the athletes to and from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games which starts on Tuesday, August 24th.