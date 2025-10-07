Boutique Style, Budget Sensibility: Introducing Dazzler Select by Wyndham

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, today launched Dazzler Select by Wyndham, a new franchise offering designed for independent hoteliers in the economy lifestyle space.

An extension of its boutique-inspired Dazzler® by Wyndham brand, Dazzler Select empowers owners to preserve the individuality, branding, and character of their hotels while unlocking the benefits of Wyndham’s vast scale—including access to its award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program, global distribution, advanced technology, and dedicated sales and marketing support.

The debut comes at a time of significant opportunity. Per STR, there are more than 16,000 independently owned economy hotels in the U.S.—most of which are owned and operated at the local level. Collectively, these hotels are estimated to represent more than 70% of the segment, reinforcing the potential and need for offerings like Dazzler Select.

“Independent hoteliers have long been at the heart of experiential travel, yet unlike those in upscale and luxury, owners in the economy space have often had to go it alone—until now. Dazzler Select gives owners the freedom to preserve their hotel’s character while leveraging the scale, reach, and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor. It’s a game-changing opportunity for independents, delivered by the Company that knows these travelers best.”

- Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Lifestyle Travel, Economy Roots

The first Dazzler Select debuts today with the conversion of Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club in Kissimmee, Fla., an award-winning property known for its playful design, family-friendly amenities, and strong community spirit. The vision of entrepreneurs Ariel Tomat and Carina Radonich—now the newest member of Wyndham’s Women Own the Room program—Magic Moment has earned praise for blending creativity with comfort, making it a natural fit for Dazzler Select.

Beyond Magic Moment, Wyndham has signed two additional hotels and is in active discussions with more than 25 additional developers. Over the next five years, the company is targeting 50 additional openings—reflective of its focus on quality.

Lifestyle travel continues to be a key industry growth driver, especially among younger travelers such as millennials (1.8 billion globally) and Gen Z (2.5 billion globally), who continue to prioritize travel and experiences over material possessions. According to research by McKinsey, these groups together average nearly 5 trips per year, more than both Gen X and baby boomers, while devoting nearly a third of their income (29%) to such trips.

“What makes Magic Moment extraordinary is not just our rooms or our amenities—it’s the soul we put into every stay, every detail, every memory created for our guests. With Dazzler Select by Wyndham, we discovered the perfect partner: one that allows us to protect what we’ve built while giving us access to a world-class platform of support, reach, and innovation. This isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about amplifying our voice, expanding our possibilities, and showing that independent spirit and global strength can thrive together.”

- Carina Radonich, Co-Owner, Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club

Magic Moment Resort & Kids Club, a Dazzler Select Hotel, stands apart from other Kissimmee resorts by putting families at the heart of every stay. Recognized by TripAdvisor as the area’s #1 family-friendly hotel, the resort delights guests with immersive themed rooms, interactive play areas, and a one-of-a-kind Kids Club where little ones can enjoy supervised activities while parents relax. From décor to design, thoughtful touches and imaginative spaces spark creativity at every turn, creating experiences that blend comfort, convenience, and kid-focused fun—all just minutes from Orlando’s world-famous attractions.

OwnerFirst™ by Design

At its core, Dazzler Select is built on Wyndham’s OwnerFirst approach. With a flat monthly brand fee (covering traditional royalty and marketing fees), the offering lowers the barrier to entry for independent hotels looking to tap into the power of Wyndham while eliminating unpredictable costs and streamlining expenses. Prioritization of low-cost conversions also means owners avoid costly overhauls.

Building on that foundation, Dazzler Select also emphasizes simplicity in day-to-day operations. With a focus on quality—hotels must carry a 4.0 guest rating or higher—Dazzler Select requires only a limited set of high-impact standards: free Wi-Fi for Wyndham Rewards members, 24-hour water and coffee stations, one complimentary breakfast item per guest, and boutique-inspired design elements. The streamlined model helps owners manage costs while delivering the essentials travelers expect.

Once open, hotels benefit from access to the Company’s powerful Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program—ranked #1 by readers of USA TODAY—along with best-in-class technology like Wyndham Connect and Wyndham Gateway, plus dedicated sales, marketing, and operational support. Alongside Wyndham’s other offerings, Dazzler Select makes Wyndham the only major hotel company offering soft-brand solutions across virtually every chain scale—from economy to luxury.

“Independent owners in the economy lifestyle space have been overlooked for too long. With Dazzler Select, we’re giving them a brand tailored to their needs—simple, flexible, and built on Wyndham’s unmatched support and distribution. Our goal is straightforward: help owners succeed on their terms while giving travelers the boutique-inspired stays they crave.”

- Amit Sripathi, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

With the launch of Dazzler Select, Wyndham is setting a new standard for economy lifestyle hotels. To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.