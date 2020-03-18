Border closures see Wizz Air suspend flights to Georgia and Albania

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Georgia and Albania due to regulatory travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Flights to and from London Luton and Kutaisi, Georgia, will be suspended until April 20th, while flights between London Luton and Tirana, Albania, will be suspended until April 3rd.

Customers who booked directly will be automatically informed of flight suspensions via e-mail and automatically refunded 120 per cent of the original fare in airline credit, which can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services.

Passengers can also opt for a cash refund for 100 per cent of the original fare and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail.

Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

“Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the disruptions the travel ban may bring to customers and assures that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline’s top priority,” explained a statement.

