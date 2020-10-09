Booking opens for Carnival Celebration 2022 debut

Carnival Cruise Line has opened bookings for Carnival Celebration, its latest ship.

The vessel, the next Excel-class ship and sister to Carnival Mardi Gras, will take to the water from November 2022.

Its launch will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Carnival Cruise Line itself.

Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day trip from Southampton on November 6th, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami November 21st.

The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami’s position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Celebration will include many of the features that have made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated ships in cruising, including Bolt, the first roller coaster at sea, along with other unique design features created specifically for this vessel.

Carnival’s half century birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022 with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries.

“Carnival Celebration promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet – just in time for our 50th birthday – and we have put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Celebration will debut with a 14-Day Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing departing Southampton November 6th and arriving in Miami later that month.

Featured ports on this two-week-long seagoing adventure include La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Maderia), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain.