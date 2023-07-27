Boeing forecasts demand for new aviation personnel over next 20 years

Boeing has forecast demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years with Africa and South Asia being among the fastest growing regions.

The demand is to support the commercial fleet and meet long-term growth in air travel.

The company’s 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects that commercial carriers will need significant personnel through 2042 to support the global commercial fleet:

649,000 pilots

690,000 maintenance technicians

938,000 cabin crew members.

Boeing found the Middle East, Africa and South Asia will see strong personnel demand.

Regional demand in Africa and South Asia are expected to nearly double.

“With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase,” said Chris Broom, vice president, commercial training solutions, Boeing Global Services.

“Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions.

