Bhalla appointed general manager at the Connaught

Hotelier Sandeep Bhalla has been appointed general manager of the Connaught, the five-star hotel on Mount Street, in the heart of Mayfair.

Indian-born Bhalla has worked in the luxury hospitality sector for 25 years in London, Dubai and India.

Before joining the Connaught as hotel manager in 2018, he worked at sister hotel the Berkeley in Knightsbridge, where he joined as director of food and beverage in 2007 and was subsequently appointed hotel manager in 2012.

Before joining Maybourne Hotel Group, Bhalla was part of the pre-opening team of the prestigious Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

In his new role as general manager of the Connaught, Bhalla will oversee the re-opening of two Michelin star Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in September, as well as spearheading a series of new developments at the luxury hotel this autumn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on his appointment, Bhalla said “I am truly honoured to take on this role at the Connaught, a much-loved hotel which holds such a special place in the hearts of so many guests and Londoners.

“I look forward to building on our illustrious reputation and inspiring our team to deliver even greater levels of guest service.”

In the heart of London’s Mayfair, the Connaught, part of Maybourne Hotel Group, blends contemporary style, classic English character and impeccable service to create the ultimate in sophistication.

Commenting on this appointment at the Connaught co-owner, Paddy McKillen, said: “We are very proud to appoint Sandeep to this key role, and are delighted in recognition of his talent, to promote him within our Maybourne family.

“I know under his direction the hotel will continue to build and indeed grow on its reputation as the number one property in the capital.”