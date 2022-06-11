Beach getaways with flydubai

Temperatures are ramping up in Dubai, and for many, that means it’s time to get out the sunscreen, dust off the passport and plan a beach getaway.

Serving many summer locations, flydubai offers plenty of options to cool off, unwind and take a break. The options are incredibly varied and locations are widespread, with something for everyone.

Tivat, Montenegro

Located in southwest Montenegro, this charming coastal town is one of the sunniest places in the Balkan region. Tivat has become renowned for several of its popular natural sights, including the magnificent sandy beach at Plavi Horizonti and the Sveti Marko island. The city is connected to the sea through the natural port of Kalimanj. Beyond the beaches, ample cultural events also keep the city lively during the summer such as the “Bocce Olympiad” and “Summer Fest”.

flydubai operates two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) to Tivat Airport (TIV) from 24 June to 16 September.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

A city that requires little introduction, thanks to the international fame it gained as a backdrop for popular Hollywood productions. Dubrovnik is well known for its ancient architecture and glistening limestone streets – a true slice of Croatian history. Beyond its cultural heritage, it’s also an ideal location to spend time swimming in the Adriatic Sea. Dubrovnik’s Banje Beach is the go-to beach for many due to its central location. For those wanting more tranquillity, the Elaphite archipelago is a quick ferry ride away, well known for its natural beauty and pebble beaches.

flydubai operates flights on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) to Dubrovnik Airport (DBV) from 23 June to 02 October.

Mykonos and Santorini, Greece

Mykonos is popularly known for its summer parties and nightlife. The island is an idyllic paradise for swimming, sunbathing, beach resorts or water sports. Those seeking a bit more relaxation can find solace at Ornos and Platis Gialos which are more suitable for families and couples.

Since Santorini is a volcanic island, its red and black pebbled shores have drawn many in. Some say that this was the original home of the lost city of Atlantis, which long ago disappeared into the ocean’s depths. Whatever remains of this mythological metropolis is now guarded by iconic whitewashed houses and Santorini’s most famous beaches including Perissa, Kamari and Perivolos.

flydubai operates four weekly flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini International Airport (JTR) from 24 June to 18 September. Flights to Mykonos operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and flights to Santorini operate from Thursdays to Sundays.

Maldives

The Maldives boasts more than a thousand islands known for their clear emerald waters and luxurious overwater bungalows. Only a sixth of its islands are inhabited, so guests will have no problem finding one that can be their own private beach. However one of the favourites includes Mudhdhoo Beach which is best for seeing the illuminated sea at night.

flydubai operates daily flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Velana International Airport (MLE) throughout the entire summer.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Nungwi Beach, on Zanzibar’s northwest coast, is one of the island’s most breathtaking and regularly visited beaches, but there are many others which are popular with locals and tourists alike, including Michamvi Beach and Kendwa Beach. Travellers who prefer to relax on the beach and enjoy nature can bask in the sun and try out the manysnorkelling and scuba diving opportunities, which provide incredible sights of coral reefs and thousands of marine species.

flydubai operates daily flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Zanzibar Airport (ZNZ).

