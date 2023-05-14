The new season is around the corner to benefit from the world-class services and privileges of the award-winning Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay at Barbaros Reserve Bodrum Residences managed by Kempinski.

Located in Yalıçiftlik, one of the most exclusive locations in Bodrum, the elegant residences blend comfort, style and luxury for the ultimate vacation experience. Overlooking an exquisite bay towards the opening of the Gulf of Gökova, a world-renowned inlet in the Mediterranean where yachts and gulets set off on blue voyages, are 42 exclusive residences, each designed with spacious areas and stylish interiors to provide all the amenities of a home and more.

Barbaros Reserve Bodrum Residences, available for short- or long-term rental throughout the year, promises a cosy and relaxing atmosphere for residents to enjoy. Offering ideal solutions for guests looking to stay for different durations, whether for vacation or business travel, the residences stand out with their elegant styles. For visitors who would rather fly or sail to their destination instead of driving, a heliport area and a pier enable easy access by air and sea.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to this unique place”, said M. Ferman Doğan, General Manager at Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum. “With unparalleled sea views, private pools and modern amenities, the luxury residences are open year-round, offering the world-class services of Kempinski. Featuring a unique and modern architectural design, spacious and comfortable rooms, and interiors enhanced with select works of art, the residences will turn the stays into unforgettable experiences, enhanced with personalised services through a digital butler. We are confident that our visitors will find everything they expect and more in our gorgeous place.”

Guests staying at the residences benefit from the exclusive features of the facility, including a long pristine shoreline, a private blue-flagged beach and the 5,500 sq m Barbaros Spa to relax and rejuvenate. The impeccable landscaping surrounding the residences creates a peaceful environment while the residents are also offered the luxury of first-class landscaping maintenance service. There is also a 24/7 concierge service available that the guests may utilise in their residences, nestled amongst the olive, lemon and pine trees spread over 15 acres, overlooking the unique flora of the region and the breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.

Barbaros Reserve Bodrum Residences also offers the choice to enjoy the culinary delights served at the dining outlets at Kempinski Hotel Barbaros Bay Bodrum. Olives Restaurant provides a gastronomic journey with modern interpretations of Turkish cuisine, whilst Saigon Restaurant serves exotic Asia-Pacific dishes with creative twists. Mammadrau Restaurant features a menu of select dishes from Southern Italian cuisine and Villa Rossa serves fine examples of international and local cuisines in a relaxed setting.

Barbaros Farm in Bodrum’s Karaova region caters to travellers looking to witness local farming practices with an excellent opportunity to go on farm tours, pick the freshest produce and experience authentic farm life. Many of the organic ingredients that the dining outlets use in their menus come fromfertile land that has not been cultivated for 70 years and is therefore free from chemicals.

The yachting team, ready to meet all the expectations of sailing guests, will respond to all requests, including dining, spa use, shopping and wellness experiences in the comfort of a five-star hotel.

