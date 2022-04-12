Bangkok to host 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to advise that Thailand, in its role as the host of the APEC 2022, will hold the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Bangkok from 14-20 August, 2022.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, said that the meetings will discuss the tourism direction after the COVID-19 crisis in the Asia-Pacific region to revitalise tourism in the region for the better, which the deliverable results will be reported at the APEC Leaders’ Summit. The tourism sector will reflect on the restorative strategy of the Thai economy by focusing on promoting tourism under the new normal of safety and health and providing service quality and consistency, and most importantly, supporting responsible tourism under the 5 factors of safe tourism – clean – love the environment – fair – and sustainable or Safe – Clean – Green – Fair – Sustainable.

In its leadership role as the host country, Thailand is aiming to push forward the APEC Policy Recommendations on Regenerative Tourism to pave the way forward for the future of tourism that ensures that the industry contributes to all types of well-being locally. This is in line with the Royal Thai Government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, which is being used to revive Thailand’s tourism industry with the aim for safe, inclusive, and sustainable travel. The BCG Economy Model capitalises on Thailand’s strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness, and conforms to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The arrangement of the event will be environmentally conscious and embrace the use and presentation of local products, which reflect creativity and local wisdom knowledge.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Thailand’s tourism transformation, in response to growing trends in the new normal era, is in a direction towards stronger and sustainable, more responsible, more digital, and more inclusive growth. These objectives are incorporated into TAT’s ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign, and are being used in the organisation and hosting of the various APEC events Thailand as the APEC host country will stage throughout the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s theme for its hosting of the APEC 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance.” under which it is pushing forward three key priorities to develop the Asia-Pacific region. These include facilitating trade and investment with a refreshed conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific or FTAAP, promoting balance, sustainability, and inclusivity through the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, and restoring regional connectivity, particularly in the travel and tourism industry towards safe and seamless cross-border travel in the region, including the APEC Information Portal for Safe Passage as a one-stop portal for information on cross-border travel within the region and the proposal to expand the scope of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) to cover a broader range of businesses and professionals as the world exits the COVID-19 era.

At the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November 2022, Thailand will propose the “Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy”, in response to the BCG Economy Model, Sufficiency Economy Philosophy, UN SDGs, and APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040. The paper is to serve as an affirmation of the 21 APEC nations’ commitment to pursue a more inclusive, balanced, and sustainable recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and achieve long-term environmental and climate objectives.