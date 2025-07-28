Backroads Expands Glamping Collection with Under Canvas on Two New National Park Adventures in 2026
Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced two new glamping itineraries for 2026. The Arches National Park Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour stays at ULUM Moab, a luxury outdoor resort by Under Canvas, nestled in Utah’s iconic red rock desert near Moab. The Yellowstone Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour, available for families and adults, includes stays at two exceptional Under Canvas camps near Yellowstone National Park.
Backroads’ Arches itinerary brings a new level of luxury to the desert with ULUM Moab’s spacious, safari-inspired canvas Suite Tents. Guests seeking a hotel-like experience can enjoy the same high-end amenities offered at luxury resorts, such as dipping pools, a yoga deck, firepits and a full-service restaurant with a specialty coffee and smoothie bar—all while immersed in nature.
In Yellowstone, guests stay at Under Canvas camps in West Yellowstone and North Yellowstone, both praised by Travel + Leisure. These camps also offer upscale tent accommodations, unbeatable park access and modern comforts.
“Our new glamping trips let you hike, bike and sleep under the stars—in a real bed, after a hot shower,” said Tom Hale, Founder, President, and CEO of Backroads. “It’s a whole new way to experience the outdoors without giving up some of your favorite creature comforts.”
Backroads Glamping Trips
ULUM Moab
New in 2026 – Utah’s Arches National Park Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos
Under Canvas
New in 2026 – Yellowstone Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos | Families with Kids & Teens (North Yellowstone – Paradise Valley and West Yellowstone)
Black Hills & Badlands National Park Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos
Bryce & Grand Canyon Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos | Families with Kids & Teens | Families with Teens & 20s | Families with 20s & Beyond
Great Smoky Mountains Family Multi-Adventure Tour – Families with Kids & Teens
Utah’s Bryce & Zion Glamping Multi-Adventure Tour – Couples, Friends & Solos
Learn more about Backroads’ glamping trips with ULUM Moab and Under Canvas at www.backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.