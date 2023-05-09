Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements

Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines, announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States. Travelers will be able to connect between Azul and United at Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to six new U.S. destinations: Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington and Los Angeles.

With the new codeshare flight options, customers will benefit from having a single ticket that includes both Azul and United-operated flights, as well as more convenience on their day of travel with one-stop check-in and baggage transfers. Tickets are already available on united.com and voeazul.com.br for flights starting May 10. This expanded agreement builds on United and Azul’s existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark.

From Brazil, Azul operates 16 direct flights connecting Fort Lauderdale to Recife (PE), Manaus (AM), Viracopos (SP), Belém (PA), and Belo Horizonte (MG). There are also direct flights from Orlando to Viracopos (SP).

“The expansion of our agreement with United Airlines furthers Azul’s mission to offer our customers the best experience and a wide variety of destinations to explore. We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket,” said André Mercadante, Azul’s Director of Alliances, Planning, and RM.

Azul has the largest airline network in Brazil in terms of cities served, with over 900 daily flights. The quality of Azul’s services has been attested by many national and international awards. Recently, Cirium named Azul the most punctual Global and Latin America’s airline in both the Mainline and Network categories. The Brazilian airline recorded an impressive 88.93% punctuality within the Global Mainline Category.

Azul operates daily services to Fort Lauderdale/Miami and Orlando with a retrofitted A330 aircraft. These aircraft feature 20 lie-flat business class seats with direct aisle access. In addition, these aircraft have 110 Economy Premium seats with increased legroom for additional comfort and space. All seats have individual inflight entertainment on demand, Wi-Fi, power outlets and each customer is treated to Azul’s international flagship meal service.