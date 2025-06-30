AW2 to Design Luxury Hotel at Le Mans 24 Hours Racetrack

NEW 4**** HOTEL A NEW DESTINATION AT THE HEART OF THE ECONOMIC AND SPORTING HUB OF THE 24 HEURES DU MANS CIRCUIT.

At the initiative of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, creator and organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a 4-star hotel will be built on the edge of the 24-hour circuit by 2027.

Located at the Esses de la Forêt bend, the hotel will be part of the economic and sporting dynamic of the South Pole, alongside Antarès, the Marie-Marvingt stadium, the Pôle Européen du Cheval, the 24 Hours Golf Course and the Parc des Expositions.

Supported by the Virage 5 company, a group of mainly local private investors, this top-of-the-range hotel will feature 104 rooms and suites, a restaurant and a large panoramic terrace, offering an exclusive view of the Bugatti circuit and the Le Mans 24 Hours racetrack.

The project is being carried out by ADIM Ouest, VINCI Construction’s real estate development subsidiary. Work, awarded to Sogea Atlantique, began in February 2025, with opening scheduled for spring 2027.

The AW2 architecture & interiors agency, headed by associate architects Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux, is responsible for the architecture and interior design.

The foundation stone for the new 4-star hotel on the Le Mans 24-hour racetrack was laid on Monday April 28, 2025.