Global airline CEOs set to take stage at World Aviation Festival 2025

World Aviation Festival (WAF), the world’s largest aviation tech event, has today unveiled its headline speaker line-up for 2025, featuring top executives from some of the world’s most influential airlines and airports.

Taking place from 7-9 October at FIL in Lisbon, the 2025 edition will see the CEOs of IAG, TAP Air Portugal, RwandAir, IndiGo, Vueling, and others take to the stage – sharing exclusive insights into the strategies shaping the future of commercial aviation.

With 600 speakers and more than 4,500 aviation professionals expected to attend, WAF 2025 promises a packed agenda covering AI and machine learning, digital transformation, customer experience, airline retail, and sustainability.

Daniel Boyle, General Manager of Transport at WAF organiser Terrapinn, said: “From airline CEOs and airport visionaries to digital innovators and sustainability leaders, this year’s WAF programme is our most ambitious yet. It’s a rare opportunity to hear from the people leading the biggest shifts in aviation today – those driving strategy, deploying new tech, and setting the pace for global aviation.”

This year’s WAF speaker roster includes:

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

Luís Rodrigues, Chairman and CEO, TAP Air Portugal

Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir

Luis Gallego, CEO, IAG

Ricky Smith, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Theo Panagiotoulias, CEO, Star Alliance

Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports Company

Carolina Martinoli, President and CEO, Vueling

Vivian Cheung, CEO, Hong Kong International Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will feature sixteen conference tracks across three days, each designed to spotlight key innovations and actionable solutions for airlines, airports, and travel tech providers. With 400+ exhibitors, live demos, and dedicated networking spaces, attendees can expect meaningful engagement with decision-makers from across the industry.

To learn more and secure a spot at WAF 2025, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/aviation-festival/index.stm

For details on this year’s speaker line-up, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/aviation-festival/speakers.stm