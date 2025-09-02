AW2 Agency Presents The Ocean House at Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman

Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Companies have unveiled the Ocean House, an exclusive residential offering at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman.

Nestled in a private enclave, this collection of ultra-luxury residences redefines sophistication, seamlessly blending world-class amenities, impeccable service, and refined architecture.

Designed by acclaimed Paris-based architecture studio AW2 architecture & interiors, led by partner architects Reda Amalou and Stephanie Ledoux, Ocean House encompasses 22 exquisitely crafted two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences, each a testament to refined elegance and timeless design.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman marks the brand’s first new-construction 91-key resort (Beach Club Hotel & Ocean House Residences) in the Caribbean and is set to deliver an unparalleled level of luxury.

A CONTEMPORARY APPROACH OF TROPICAL CARIBBEAN ARCHITECTURE

Perched atop a dramatic ocean cliff, the Ocean House Residences will offer unmatched privacy with a sleek, curvaceous façade and private wraparound terraces that beautifully blend indoor and outdoor living.

This exclusive collection of residences includes a private Ocean House Residents Club with a club room, ocean-view infinity pool, and access to the hotel amenities at Mandarin Oriental, Grand Cayman.

Entering the property, a porte-cochère leads to the double-height lobby and concierge area, finished with natural materials, including oak millwork and limestone flooring.

The finishes of the residences reflect the caliber of a private home commission, pairing limestone flooring with oak millwork and stone, marble, and brass detailing.

The exhibition kitchens feature best-in-class appliances and hand-crafted cabinetry with a fluted oak upper cabinet design, while primary baths showcase luminous limestone finishes and ocean-view oversized soaking tubs.

A DESIGN BALANCING PRIVACY AND OPENNESS

The Ocean House Residences were imagined as a belvedere. A balcony towards the sea. Its form gives the façade a natural line, wrapped around the living spaces. Tropical Caribbean architecture is organized to protect the facades from the rain and sun, and to create vast outdoor living spaces. The wide terraces act exactly in this way, but in a contemporary way where the interior spaces are integrated into the terraces.

Every residence faces the sea view. AW2 has provided expansive glass and has opened the views from each part of the apartment. This allows for a complete open façade while maintaining a very high degree of privacy for each resident. The angles and curves of the façade enable to control the views while maintaining privacy.

The materials were chosen to reflect the colours of the site. Bright colours were excluded for the facades. The bronze and champagne colours blend into the greens of the nature around. For the interiors, natural and refined materials were used to keep the continuity of nature throughout.

CREATING A UNIQUE CONNECTION WITH THE SITE

The Ocean House Residences showcase indoor and outdoor living with sweeping ocean views, expansive private terraces, and elegantly appointed interiors. Residents will enjoy access to the legendary service of Mandarin Oriental featuring concierge services in tandem with an extensive collection of award-winning wellness, culinary, and recreational amenities. The property features an ocean view spa and fitness center, private infinity pools, diving and various marine activities, and multiple oceanfront dining concepts.

Overall, the development offers 822 sqm (2,700 feet) of ocean frontage including a 300 sqm (1,000-feet) secluded crescent beach, 27 hectares (68 acres) of lush tropical landscape, and unobstructed panoramic views from one of the highest natural elevations on Grand Cayman Island, 10 meters (35 feet) above sea level.