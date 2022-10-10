Avatar: The Experience will grand open on 28 October 2022, at Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay Singapore. Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences, and James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment have collaborated closely to produce an immersive walkthrough event inspired by the beauty and unique storytelling of the highest-grossing film globally of all-time, Avatar.

Guests will journey through the alien world of Pandora witnessing its bioluminescent environments, engaging with its mystical creatures and flora, and sharing in the captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na’vi.

Avatar: The Experience, set within the visually stunning iconic Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, will elevate guest visits with impressive interactives and striking content throughout five different zones. Interactives will include the debut of a life-size animatronic banshee, fascinating visitors with its incredibly realistic and detailed appearance, authentic roars, and real-time reactions to its environment. Additionally, guests will be introduced to a baby banshee handled by expert puppeteer docents providing unique photo opportunities for this event. The path continues with exciting installations throughout the venue and a first look at an artistic sculpt representation of the new marine creature, the Ilu, from the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings, Mr Ron Tan said, “We are immensely honored to present Avatar: The Experience, at our very own Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. This was a global effort with all collaborators having worked diligently to transform this iconic garden location into a memorable experience. We look forward to welcoming you!”

Gardens by the Bay has celebrated over a decade of innovation and welcomed over 85 million visitors, with its impressive horticulture and dedication to the idea that a unique location can inspire global connection. Honoring that foundation, guests visiting Avatar: The Experience will have the opportunity to be inspired and feel connected by experiencing the many wonders of Pandora right here on Earth.

Chief Executive Officer of Gardens by the Bay, Mr Felix Loh said, “We are thrilled that Avatar: The Experience is coming to the people of Singapore. Over the past month, our horticulturists have collaborated closely with all teams to infuse our Cloud Forest with the world of Pandora. We hope visitors are as excited as we are to be a part of this extraordinary event.”

Filmmaker of Avatar, James Cameron, shares a message and welcomes guests to Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay:

View here: www.AvatarTheExperience.com

Avatar: The Experience will take place in Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay from October 28, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Admission tickets to Avatar: The Experience will be released for sale to the public on October 10, 2022 at 12 pm (SGT) by the official ticketing partner, Klook. www.klook.com