Aura Skypool opens on Palm Jumeirah

Suspended 200 metres in the air, Aura Skypool is welcoming its first guests on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The first 360-degree infinity pool in the world, it is set to become a star attraction in the emirate.

The destination showcases breath-taking, uninterrupted views of the main Dubai landmarks including Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ain Dubai, alongside a vibrant infinity pool and lounge experience.

Created by Dubai-based hospitality company Sunset Hospitality, the must-visit destination is seamlessly divided into two distinct yet complementary spaces.

A 750-square-metre pool deck offers elegant custom-made sunbeds and lounges, while an internal lounge serves a menu inspired by the easy-going vibe of Asian coastlines.

Aura is set to become the ultimate spot for sophisticated, and yet fuss-free, sharing style dishes paired with an electric atmosphere in the sky.

Guests can choose to book three timeslots: from a laid-back morning by the pool, afternoon sunset session, or a full day taking in all that the cutting-edge concept has to offer.

More Information

Sunset Hospitality Group was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife.

The group has since rapidly grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.