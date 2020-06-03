ATM Virtual: Qatar Airways to return to Venice in July

Qatar Airways will be resuming services to Venice, Italy starting from July 15th.

The popular tourist destination and major arts and cultural centre will become the airline’s third destination in Italy to resume flights.

The national carrier of Qatar will also increase flights to Dublin, Milan and Rome, with daily services starting from June 13th.

The airline expects these additional flights to provide connectivity via its hub, Hamad International Airport, with its Asia-Pacific destinations, in particular Australia where the airline continues to operate 21 weekly flights to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to resume services to Venice, one of the most iconic and popular tourist destinations in the world.

“Throughout this crisis, our focus has been on helping to take people home and transporting medical aid and essential supplies to impacted regions.

“The resumption of services to Venice is a major milestone not just for our airline but also for the global tourism industry, indicating the start of the gradual return of international leisure travel.

“We look forward to supporting the many businesses in Venice that rely on international tourism and expanding these flights as demand grows.”

Qatar Airways three-weekly flights to Venice will be operated by its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.