ATM Virtual: Newly-launched three-day event opens to guests

Travel trade professionals from across the world will gather online for the opening of Arabian Travel Market Virtual today, a for the region’s tourism community.

The debut event, which will run from June 1st-3rd, will place a focus on emerging trends, opportunities, and the challenges which are directly impacting the travel and tourism industry amid the Covid-19 global health pandemic.

Over the course of three days, ATM Virtual will feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Our debut event not only underscores ATM’s mission to support and guide the region’s vast travel and tourism industry during and beyond Covid-19, but it also demonstrates our commitment to delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the entire community, during even the most challenging times.

“With up to four live high-level sessions each day, industry experts will address a range of topics including a road map to recovery, tourism strategies for the future, the hotel landscape in a post-Covid-19 world, and the resilience of the travel industry, as well as exploring the ‘new normal’ that lies ahead, emerging travel technology and sustainability trends.”

Kicking off proceedings, the opening session ‘A Conversation with Sir Tim Clark’ will take place from 11:00-12:00GST (8.00-9.00BST) today.

The president of Emirates will speak to John Strickland about his time at the airline, its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its plans for the future, as well as unveiling Emirates strategy, including planned fleet and network changes.

Another key event taking place on the first day is ‘OTAs & Distribution for Tours & Attractions post-COVID’.

Run by Arival, the global research authority on the tours, activities and attractions sector, this session will focus on the rise of online travel agencies, the re-opening of operations, and what this means for tour and attraction operators across the

As well as addressing the impact the global health pandemic has had on the hospitality industry, the debut ATM Virtual will provide travel professionals with a wealth of information, advice and support to cope with the current crisis and planning for the future.

