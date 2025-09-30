Atlantis, The Palm Selects Yardi to Enhance Retail Leasing and Property Management

Atlantis, The Palm, one of the United Arab Emirates’ most iconic and luxurious resorts, has selected Yardi® to manage its expanding retail portfolio. The resort is a premier dining and entertainment destination and is home to Aquaventure World, the world’s largest waterpark. This partnership reflects the resort’s continued investment in advanced technology to elevate its retail leasing capabilities and commercial management operations.

Atlantis, The Palm will adopt Yardi’s Commercial Suite of products to automate processes, increase visibility and enhance leasing performance. Yardi Voyager® will centralise lease administration and ensure accuracy across commercial agreements, while Yardi® Deal Manager will enable real-time deal tracking and pipeline visibility, thereby improving collaboration and decision-making. To deliver a modern tenant experience, CommercialCafe’s portal and mobile app will let tenants manage their lease information, make payments and submit service requests online.

“Atlantis, The Palm’s adoption of Yardi technology showcases its dedication to innovation and excellence in both hospitality and commercial real estate,” said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. “We are proud to support their journey in redefining luxury experiences in the region.”

See how Yardi can help your commercial assets reach new heights with an end-to-end connected property management platform.