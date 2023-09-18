Andaz Macau Opens Doors as Largest Property within Andaz Brand Portfolio

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Andaz Macau in collaboration with Galaxy Macau™, the city’s prestigious luxury shopping, dining, entertainment and resort complex.

The latest opening is the Andaz brand’s first and only hotel in Macau and its largest property globally. Inspired by the vibrant local art, culture, and architecture, the hotel features more than 700 uniquely appointed guest rooms and suites, immersing guests in the “real Macau.” The hotel features a stunning collection of artworks and artifacts that tells the story of the city’s soul through art, celebrating its heritage and future while allowing guests to express themselves through art.

“We are excited about collaborating with Galaxy Entertainment Group and introducing the Andaz brand to Macau,” said Stephen Ho, President of Growth and Operations for Asia Pacific at Hyatt. “This is a momentous occasion for us, and we believe our immersive and inspiring hotel experience will appeal to locals and tourists alike.”

A striking architectural addition to the city, Andaz Macau’s two hotel towers are located between the picturesque and well-preserved neighborhoods of Old Taipa and Coloane. Guests can easily access the city’s charming traditional attractions and Galaxy Macau’s world-class facilities. With its direct connection to both Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, as well as its dedicated check-in lounge explicitly designed to provide a seamless arrival for large groups, Andaz Macau offers unrivaled convenience for both convention center and leisure guests looking to fulfill their curiosities through their travels.

“Andaz Macau is brimming with exceptional social spaces, innovative bars and restaurants, and elegant event venues that are sure to impress and delight our guests,” said William Cheung, general manager of Andaz Macau. “Our primary aim is to provide an exciting hotel experience infused with the rich cultural heritage of Macau, igniting our guests’ creativity, and inspiring them to express their unique styles and interests.”

A Masterclass in Macau-inspired Design and Artwork

Andaz Macau’s design is truly a celebration of the city’s heritage and culture. Drawing inspiration from Macau’s traditional architecture, the hotel’s design incorporates unique elements that pay homage to the city’s rich history. From the distinctive forms of old maritime harbor ships to the vibrant traditions of local Chinese culture, Andaz Macau offers a journey of exploration, delivering a contemporary reinterpretation of the city’s unique heritage. Throughout the hotel, guests can encounter a stunning array of art and antiques that reflect the city’s diverse and richly layered culture.

Upon entering Andaz Macau, guests are greeted with art that captures the unique juxtaposition of East-West cultures that Macau is known for, including a stunning wall installation titled “Landscapes Interlaced,” featuring layered Macau skyline photographs with natural Chinese materials woven throughout. Guests can also admire elegant sculptures made with hand-painted Portuguese tile patterns and mannequins dressed in intricately embroidered couture gowns.

A signature feature is the “Macau Steps,” a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory staircase that showcases over 100 videos that beautifully narrate the history of the city, creating a captivating experience. The videos start with busy streets at the bottom and gradually lead to a peaceful and serene nature at the top, taking guests on an enchanting journey of exploration that perfectly captures the essence of the real Macau.

The Andaz Lounge on Level 6 is designed with nods to Macau’s rich history, featuring a Portuguese-style mosaic made of mother-of-pearl and stunning couture gowns showcasing the incredible craftsmanship of both Chinese and Portuguese cultures. This space serves as a relaxing oasis and a social hub for guests to connect over a freshly brewed cup of coffee or unwind after exploring the city.

Innovative Guestrooms

The hotel’s rooms and suites are inspired by the surrounding area, with beautiful forest greens and earthy orange hues reflecting the lush green landscapes of the neighborhood. The accommodations range from spacious 375 square feet (35 square meter) guestrooms to expansive 730 square feet (68 square meter) suites. These welcoming spaces are perfectly complemented by carefully chosen local amenities and a minibar stocked with locally sourced eats including biscuits from Macua Yeng Kee Bakery.

Embark on a Culinary Journey

Andaz Macau is a haven for gourmands and is home to a trio of captivating culinary venues where guests can experience the authentic flavors of Macau alongside classic dishes, enriching guests’ palettes and their richest indulgences.

The largest eatery, Andaz Kitchen, is a bustling all-day-dining neighborhood destination. Talented chefs perform eye-catching, live-action cooking and serve up a dazzling array of Chinese, Portuguese, and Western dishes. The overall design of Andaz Kitchen draws inspiration from old Macau shophouses, with further nods to the city’s heritage in the form of Portuguese mosaic tiles on the floor and high wooden archways that reference the city’s maritime history. One of the most striking features of Andaz Kitchen is the “Layers of Tradition” wall, which showcases a curated collection of blue-and-white ceramic plates with hand-painted motifs inspired by Chinese and Portuguese accents commonly seen in Macau.

Adjacent to Andaz Kitchen is Andaz Studio, an inviting space with the look and feel of an elegant library room. Serving the hotel’s daily breakfast service, Andaz Studio has also been designed as a flexible, multi-function venue that can host up to 80 guests for events, cocktail receptions, and a variety of social occasions, as well as interactive experiences such as master chef cooking classes.

At the intimate Andaz Bar, business and leisure guests can unwind while enjoying creative cocktails prepared by the hotel’s expert mixologists and craft beers produced by a local brewery. The bar’s design pays homage to Macau’s distinctive European-style architecture, while splashes of teal and orange are a reminder of the city’s proud maritime history.

Wellness

Guests of Andaz Macau have access to various recreational amenities, including a heated 62-foot (19-meter) swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and complimentary access to the Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau, known as the world’s leading Skytop oasis.

Meetings and Events Venues

Andaz Macau is the perfect venue for a variety of events and meetings, with versatile meeting rooms and event spaces located in the adjacent Galaxy International Convention Centre. The dedicated check-in lounge is designed to ensure a seamless arrival for attendees. The boardroom on level 2 is also an excellent option for those looking for a space to hold creative breakout sessions or productive meetings. And when it’s time for a break, the adjacent lounge area is the perfect spot for a cocktail reception with innovative drinks and delicious dishes made by the experienced culinary team.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhance its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com/andaz/macaz-andaz-macau