Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and SeaWorld San Diego Launch New Travel and Ticket Discount Partnership

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, and SeaWorld San Diego are partnering to make one of Southern California’s top attractions more affordable and easier to enjoy.

Pacific Surfliner riders can unlock special savings at PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

Save 20% on train travel to Old Town San Diego using promo code V508 when booking at PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

Enjoy discounts on SeaWorld San Diego tickets when purchasing through ticket portal accessible through PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld.

“We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to offer families and visitors a convenient and stress-free way to experience San Diego,” said LOSSAN Agency Board Chair Fred Jung. “This initiative makes it easier and more affordable than ever to plan a getaway where the journey is just as enjoyable as the destination.”

“As a top destination in San Diego, SeaWorld San Diego is excited to make it more convenient and affordable for travelers from Los Angeles through Orange County to enjoy everything the park has to offer,” said Jackie Plaza, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “SeaWorld provides unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages, from inspiring marine animal presentations and up-close encounters to thrilling rides and seasonal events such as Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration, this partnership is a powerful example of how connection is strength—linking Southern California communities through sustainable travel and opening the door to wonderful adventures and core memories.”

Pacific Surfliner offers scenic coastal views, spacious seating, free Wi-Fi and a café car, making it a relaxing alternative to driving. Travelers can take the train to Old Town San Diego and connect to SeaWorld with a quick ride-share or MTS bus, avoiding traffic and parking costs.

As part of its collaboration with Pacific Surfliner, SeaWorld is offering exclusive discounts off standard website pricing on a variety of ticket options. These specially priced tickets are designed to elevate the guest experience and provide added flexibility for park visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riders can choose a single-day admission for a full day of adventure or opt for a bundled ticket that includes All-Day Dining, allowing them to enjoy entrées, sides, desserts, and beverages every 90 minutes at participating restaurants throughout the park. For those looking to extend the fun, SeaWorld San Diego also offers a two-day admission ticket, which permits a second visit within six months of the original purchase date.

For full details on this partnership, visit PacificSurfliner.com/SeaWorld. For additional photos and video, courtesy of Pacific Surfliner and SeaWorld, please reach out.