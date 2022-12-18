American Airlines to Offer AAdvantage Members More Rewards

American Airlines continues to evolve its AAdvantage® program to deliver more value for all members throughout their journey. Members will enjoy new benefits and earn rewards before, between, and beyond status levels.

We’re creating a more meaningful travel rewards program for our AAdvantage members,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Only our members will have access to everything American has to offer. Achieving status will unlock an even wider world of unique experiences with the airline and our partners. With these and other innovations to come, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment that travel is better when you’re an AAdvantage member.”

Introducing more AAdvantage benefits and Loyalty Point Rewards

In March 2023, American will introduce opportunities to receive benefits and earn rewards more often and give members more options to customize their travel experiences.

For example, members will unlock their first Loyalty Point Reward — formerly known as Loyalty Choice Rewards — after earning only 15,000 Loyalty Points and before reaching AAdvantage Gold® status. These members will receive the benefit of Group 5 boarding for the membership year and the choice between two Loyalty Point Rewards:

Priority check-in, security and Group 4 boarding for one trip.

Five preferred seat coupons.

As members continue to advance toward higher levels of status by earning Loyalty Points, they will receive new benefits such as Loyalty Points bonuses for shopping with some of American’s partners and status with the airline’s preferred car partner.

Unlocking AAdvantage 2023 status and more

As a reminder, Loyalty Points are all that members need to achieve status and reset each program year. AAdvantage members earn miles and Loyalty Points when they fly, use an AAdvantage credit card for purchases or engage with more than 1,000 AAdvantage partners.

Even beyond the highest levels of status, members have the opportunity to earn even more Loyalty Point Rewards to unlock benefits and choose rewards to customize their travel experience such as systemwide upgrades, Admirals Club® One Day Passes, trip credits, award rebates for flights purchased with miles and more.

Updating mileage earn and redemption

American is removing the previous 75,000 limit on miles that a member could earn on a single ticket, making flying with American even more rewarding. Members earn miles for flights based on the ticket price and AAdvantage status.

Also, on American and eligible partner flights, AAdvantage members will earn two miles per dollar spent on Basic Economy fares for all tickets issued on or after Jan. 1, 2023, for travel starting March 1, 2023.

Accessing everything American has to offer

AAdvantage® membership is the only way to experience some of the best that American Airlines offers and unlocks access to some of the airline’s best partner experiences. Starting in March 2023, only AAdvantage members will be able to book and redeem miles for American Airlines Vacations™ packages, which brings customers deals on flights, hotels and car rentals. Also starting March 2023, U.S. American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card holders can redeem miles toward Mastercard® Priceless® Experiences* such as private dinners, sporting events, food festivals, theatrical performances and so much more.

All members will continue to enjoy everyday mileage redemption opportunities. In addition to redeeming miles for flights, members can redeem miles to personalize their travel through experiences like Main Cabin Extra Seats, Five Star Service™ experience and more.

American plans to continue to create more opportunities for AAdvantage members to redeem their miles so they can personalize their travel. Members can learn more about the AAdvantage program’s evolution at aa.com/newaadvantage.

Members then redeem those miles to elevate their travels and reach status and rewards through Loyalty Points.