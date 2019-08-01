American Airlines headed to Africa for first time in summer 2020

American Airlines has unveiled its summer 2020 international schedule, which includes new services to Casablanca, Tel Aviv, Krakow, Budapest and Prague.

When American begins service to Morocco next year, it will be the airline’s first entrance into the African continent.

American will be the only US carrier with non-stop service to Casablanca, which will be operated three times per week on a Boeing 757 from June 4th.

“Our customers and team members have been asking when we’re going to start service to Africa, and I couldn’t be more pleased to make this announcement for service beginning in 2020,” said Vasu Raja, American vice president of network and schedule planning.

“We look forward to working with Royal Air Maroc when they join oneworld in January, which will allow for even more connections further into Africa to places like Marrakech, Lagos and Accra.

“This is only the beginning.”

Returning to Tel Aviv

As demand continues to grow between the United States and Tel Aviv, American is adding three weekly flights from Dallas Fort Worth, its largest hub.

These flights will serve customers throughout the US and allow many customers to make only one stop, rather than the previous two stops that were available, to Tel Aviv.

Services start on September 9th.

Expansion in eastern Europe

American’s Midwest hub, Chicago, has seen significant growth and now offers more domestic and international seats today than it has in more than a decade.

Next summer, the growth continues with three new destinations in eastern Europe, including American’s first flight to Krakow and new service to Prague and Budapest, which American began flying to seasonally from Philadelphia in 2018.

Krakow and Budapest launch on May 7th, with Prague following a day later on May 8th.

“There’s strong local demand to eastern Europe in Chicago, and it’s important that we provide more service for our customers to visit family and friends or explore a new part of the world,” said Raja.

“Chicago has been a great example of trying new things with our network, like seasonal service to Athens that launched earlier this year, and when customers take advantage, it allows us the opportunity to keep growing.”

The new flights on sale on Monday, except Tel Aviv, which follows on October 10th.