AMANO HOTEL BERLIN - A PROPERTY OFFERING TRAVELLERS SOMETHING SPECIAL

The AMANO Group’s flagship was its first great love, opening at its location in Berlin-Mitte in 2009. As befits one’s first true love, everything the AMANO Group stands for today started here: Love of design, aesthetics and service –passionately put into practice by a dedicated team led by exemplary management. 164 rooms, three modern, full-service suite variants, warm earth tones, gold, dark wood and velvet. Its cosmopolitan heart beats for Berlin. Located at a crossroads between yesterday, today and tomorrow on Rosenthaler Straße. Any time of day. Whether you are enjoying evenings at the AMANO Bar, nights at the Rooftop Bar or discovering the city with a rented bike: Hotel AMANO is 100% Berlin. 24 hours a day.

Hotel AMANO is located in the heart of Berlin. Silver grey lounge furniture, subdued lighting and a welcoming reception area greet guests as they enter the hotel. The spacious lobby area is also attached to the AMANO Bar, an institution

among sophisticated cocktail-lovers. The décor of the 164 rooms and apartments is tasteful and pleasantly purist with clear forms, a reduced color concept, and high quality materials. Every room has a complimentary wireless internet connection, air-conditioning, flat screen TV, and a safe.

But it’s the small, exclusive details that hallmark a stay at AMANO, such as bike rentals or the practical mini-maps that offer guests valuable Berlin tips.

Songs, books and films are dedicated to Berlin’s legendary summers. AMANO Rooftop Bar is one of a handful of places to best experience Berlin’s mild, often rosy-tinged sky up close and in person. On the Hotel AMANO rooftop you can enjoy summer nights with a panoramic view over the city and a drink in your hand. The never-ending hustle and bustle of Berlin below, the sky above, and the TV tower so close you can just about reach out and touch it.

The AMANO Bar has succeeded in bringing about a mini-Renaissance for the somewhat hoary concept of the German hotel bar. In 2012, it was named ‘Germany‘s best hotel bar’ at the Bar Convent Berlin trade show. A love of experimenting combined with first-class bar skills and the best ingredients are what give the AMANO Bar Class. It rapidly established itself as a firm favourite in the city‘s nightlife. For some, it is where their party weekend starts – for others it is a place to relax at the end of the day.

The AMANO Bar is on the ground floor of the Hotel AMANO. An imposing marble bar with an opulent spirits backboard occupies the centre of the room. Alcoves along the window wall provide a place to talk and relax. The restrained lighting and dark furniture provide a club-like atmosphere.

The AMANO roof terrace, where the eclectic atmosphere can be enjoyed on warm Berlin summer days after the hustle and bustle of the city, provides a special view of the roofs of Berlin.

If you are there for business or a meeting then have no fear, these can be conducted in an environment like no other. Five elegant conference rooms are available for business clients. These can be booked for individual events or meetings and, as a special highlight, have access to a circular roof terrace with impressive views.

Ideas are free. Especially out and above the rooftops of the city. And particularly in an atmosphere designed for work and aesthetics to complement one another. AMANO Rooftop Conference offers five room types between 29 and 160 square metres equipped for a wide range of uses, all with one common thread: a work-style balance. The AMANO Rooftop Conference Team is happy to address any request you may have – be it for business or personal use.

Sexy and elegant. Cool yet understated. International yet local. Velvety soft and rock-hard. Each of Hotel AMANO’s five floors contrasts harmoniously with the others, greeting all five senses as guests arrive on their travels.

This award winning hotel, (winner of Germany’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022, for 3 years in a row at the World Travel Awards) offers smoke-free accommodation in the heart of Berlin, within 35 minutes’ drive from Berlin Brandenburg airport. The pleasant hotel is set in an entertainment district of Berlin.

