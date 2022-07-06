Amadeus signs distribution deal with Air India

Tata Group has taken a major step towards transforming customer experience and operational effectiveness at Air India by deploying best-in-class technology solutions from Amadeus as part of a revitalisation of the carrier.

Air India is implementing the full Amadeus Altéa PSS suite, including components ranging from revenue management, revenue accounting, retailing, and merchandising, website, mobile and frequent flyer program management.

The platform delivers a modern and efficient reservations solution to customers and travel partners. The advanced system will also equip Air India with technology that will enhance its operational efficiency.

Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, Air India, said: “We are adopting several cutting-edge technology solutions to transform Air India’s customer experience.

“Amadeus Altéa PSS is the first of many such initiatives to transform Air India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to working with the teams at Amadeus to deliver on our vision.”

The initial PSS cutover took place in late May and a midterm roadmap was agreed upon to support the airline’s transformation ahead.

Air India has a fleet of 117 aircraft, and in addition to a robust domestic network, the carrier occupies a unique international footprint ranging across geographies, including North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Cyril Tetaz, executive vice president, Altéa, Amadeus, said: “We are honored to be the technology partner for Air India as the carrier undergoes an ambitious transformation.

“India is an important market for Amadeus, and we have our second largest research and development center located there.

“This will enable close innovation with Air India.

“Our advanced technology solutions will provide the building blocks for Air India to deliver smooth experiences for its passengers.”