Amadeus signs distribution partnership with South Africa-based Lift

Amadeus has signed a new global distribution agreement with South Africa-based Lift.

Under the terms of the deal, travel sellers around the world will be able to offer travelers content from the carrier.

Lift also hopes to significantly increase its international exposure, broadening its sales reach alongside Amadeus.

The partnership is the first between Lift and a global travel technology company.

Cilliers Jordaan, head of commercial, Lift, said: “We are delighted to sign a transformative global distribution agreement with Amadeus.

“Partnering with the travel technology leader will significantly enhance our domestic and international reach, allowing travel sellers around the world to distribute our flight content.”

Lift is focused on the flexibility of its business model – allowing it to quickly combine flights without incurring additional costs and with minimal impact on passengers.

Travelers can also change or cancel flights online up to 24 hours before departure with no added fees.

Cancelled flights result in a credit to the customer being added to the innovative Lift Wallet.

Paula de Sousa, head of airline sales and account management, Sub Saharan Africa, Amadeus, said: “This is a great step for Amadeus in

South Africa and Southern Africa, boosting our airline content for travel sellers in the region.

“As we add new carriers to our industry-leading portfolio, they will be able to meet the needs of their customers more effectively.”

Lift took off in 2020 and currently operates domestic routes to destinations including Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

With the Amadeus partnership in place, the carrier is working to grow its route network to offer new options to travelers in South Africa and beyond.