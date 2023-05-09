Amadeus reports strong start to financial 2023

Amadeus has reported a positive performance for the first quarter of financial 2023 as the travel sector continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group revenue at the travel technology giant increased 43 per cent when compared to the same period of 2022, rising to €1.3 billion.

At the same time, EBITDA grew 72 per cent year-on-year, reaching €510 million.

Adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased 188 per cent when compared to the same period of last year, rising to €273 million.

Luis Maroto, chief executive, Amadeus, commented: “Amadeus started the year strongly, with solid operating and financial performances across all of our segments.

“Air traffic improved globally, both domestic and international, albeit at different paces.

“Asia Pacific traffic recovered particularly well, with Amadeus bookings growing above 150 per cent and passengers boarded above 120 per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period of last year.”

He added: “We continued executing on our strategy, with several airlines migrating to our systems during the quarter. In addition, we maintain a positive commercial pipeline, which along with recovering travel volumes, should continue to support our performance this year.”