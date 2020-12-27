Al Boom Steak & Seafood Restaurant reopens in Kuwait

When do you get a chance to dine on a traditional Arabic dhow?

Hop on board and savour delicious steaks and fresh seafood under the starry sky.

The Al Boom Steak & Seafood Restaurant of Radisson Blu Hotel, Kuwait just opened its newly revamped deck offering outdoor seating.

The head chef is also introducing a brand-new menu concept inspired by urban cuisines from all over the world so a whole new dining experience awaits.

The menu takes guests on a tour around the world as it features dishes inspired by Indian, Arabic, European and American cuisines.

The meat selection will surely please every meat lover as it includes prime cuts of Certified Angus Beef and Australian Wagyu.

The seafood section includes shrimp, lobster, and various types of fish popular in Kuwait.

All specials are charcoal-grilled to perfection by skilled chefs of Radisson Blu Hotel.

The Al Boom Restaurant, built in Calicut, India in 1979, is an exact replica of dhows that used to sail the Arabian Sea until the start of the twentieth century.

The ship arrived in Kuwait in 1980, right in time for the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, and Al Boom Restaurant first opened in 1982.

The lavish wooden décor with touches of copper offers a truly unique nautical ambiance.

Ever since its opening Al Boom has been visited by many famous guests throughout the years such as sheiks, presidents, and senators, and it has earned an esteemed reputation for its high-class hospitality.

When you are visiting Kuwait, a meal here is an event you must experience.