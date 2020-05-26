Air Canada unveils revised summer schedule

Air Canada will offer customers a choice of nearly 100 destinations around the world with an abridged schedule this summer.

To ensure customers can book with confidence, the airline has implemented the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosecurity program.

The carrier is also introducing new cancellation options to give customers greater flexibility and choice should their travel plans change for any reason.

The latter move will be retroactively applied to bookings after March 1st.

“Air Canada has put in place an abridged summer schedule offering a choice of nearly 100 destinations across Canada, in the United States and internationally.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, during which as much as 95 per cent of our flights stopped operating and which has left us flying to less than half last year’s destinations, our customers are expressing their eagerness to travel, where it is safe to do so.

“We are accordingly gradually opening for sale flights for the summer and beyond as we rebuild our network, leveraging our strong position as a global airline.

“Air Canada is ready for take-off, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard,” said Lucie Guillemette, chief commercial officer at Air Canada.

Due to Covid-19, Air Canada has had to abridge its selling schedule for summer 2020, with 97 destinations down from 220 last year.

Within Canada, the schedule will increase from 34 routes in May to 58 routes in June, with more routes added in August and September.

Internationally, Air Canada will continue to operate from its major hubs to key global destinations in June.

This includes service from Toronto to Frankfurt, London, Zurich, Tokyo and Tel Aviv; from Montreal to Frankfurt, London, Paris and Brussels; and from Vancouver to London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul.

International services will expand further starting in June and early July, including Montreal to Athens, Rome, Geneva; Toronto to Munich, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Rome and Athens; Calgary to Frankfurt; and, subject to government approval, Vancouver to Shanghai.

“While the world is making great progress against Covid-19, we know we must remain vigilant, which includes being flexible.

“This is why we are introducing two new solutions for customers should their travel plans change.

“In addition to our regular goodwill policies, starting June 1st we will offer customers the choice of a travel voucher with no expiry date that is fully transferable or to convert their booking into Aeroplan Miles and get an additional 65 per cent bonus miles.

“Both options, retroactive to March 1st, give customers greater confidence and flexibility to plan and book travel with Air Canada,” added Guillemette.