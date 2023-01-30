AirAsia Super App Launches #AyokemBALI Campaign to Bring Tourists to the Iconic Island of the Gods

Bali, also known as the Island of the Gods, has so many charms like no other. For a long time, the mystique of Bali has captured the attention of foreign tourists and even become an iconic destination of Indonesia in the eyes of the world.

In fact, according to the data from the Central Statistics Agency of Bali Province, during the January-November 2022, there were more than 1.7 million tourist arrivals directly in Bali. This number skyrocketed to more than 3.4 million percent in the same period in 2021.

Commenting on this great opportunity, Head of Marketing airasia Super App Indonesia Boni Andika said, “As a travel super app, we are very optimistic on the tourism potential of Bali, where it has been an iconic destination of Indonesia for foreign tourists worldwide, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. In this early 2023, airasia Super App launches #AyokemBALI campaign with a series of appealing programs, such as airasia ride promos for e-hailing transportation in Bali, airasia hotels reservations and many more. Through these programs, we aim to present a more rewarding and seamless experience from an integrated travel super app to all users.”

Already feel the excitement? Here’s the summary of hidden gems travel recommendations that you can find in Bali:

Self-healing with Melukat

Lots of people visit Bali to have a self-healing experience. For the past few months, Melukat ritual has become more popular amongst locals and foreigners. Melukat is a Balinese soul purification ritual which involves water. One of the best Melukat locations that you can try is Beji Griya Waterfall Park in the Badung area. Under the earthy sounds of falling water, you will feel a spiritual experience by releasing all negative emotions to gain calm and happiness energy inwardly. This hidden gem destination is surely worth trying for those who often feel emotionally tired because of work or routines.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Experience the ‘Green Yoga’ in Ubud

For those seeking lasting peace of mind, yoga is definitely one of the best alternatives! No need to worry to find the right yoga spot, you can stay at the Sankara Resort & Spa and participate in their yoga class. Located in the serene Ubud area, you may experience a calm yoga meditation within the natural scenery, surrounded by lush green trees. Besides yoga, the Sankara Resort & Spa also provides a variety of other activities, such as spa, Balinese dance class and cooking class. For more affordable hotel booking, you can make a reservation through airasia hotels on the airasia Super App with promo code BESTPRICE to get a discount up to 15%.

2. Adrenaline Rush Experience by Cliff-Jumping from a Waterfall

A contrast from the previous two relaxing destinations, we now turn to a thrilling activity by visiting the Aling-Aling Waterfall. Located in the Buleleng area, it has a height of about 35 meters with a natural charm that soothes the eyes. No doubt, the beauty of its natural scenery attracts both locals and foreign tourists. This place also offers tour packages for cliff jumping from a height of 5-10 meters. It is highly recommended for you to be accompanied by a local tour guide. Do you dare to try?

3. A bit Sporty, Why not try Canoe?

If you are looking for more challenging activities, you can try canoeing at Gunung Payung Beach. Just an hour from I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport, Gunung Payung Beach is a real hidden gem that is known to only a few. It is blessed with fine white sand, as well as the beautiful hidden spots behind the cliffs. To enjoy the canoeing experience, you can rent it on the spot at an affordable price.

For a seamless travel experience, you can pre-book your airasia ride with the “Schedule Booking” feature. For those of you who are on vacation with family, airasia ride also provides vehicle options based on the number of passengers.

As a special treat, enjoy various exciting promos from airasia ride. Use promo code BARURIDE to get a 50% Discount for your first trip, or promo code SUPERRIDE with a Discount of IDR 15 thousand for your next bookings. Members will earn airasia points for all their purchases on the airasia Super App. Use them like cash to redeem for airasia food, flights, hotels, travelmall, gifts, SNAP and more.

Stay up to date with everything from the airasia Super App by following @airasiasuperapp.id on Instagram. For a seamless and enhanced experience, download your airasia Super App from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.