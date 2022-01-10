Air Partner launches new mobile app to members

Air Partner has seen the launch of its new mobile app to members of the exclusive JetCard programme in the UK.

Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smartphone.

With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.

Air Partner’s innovative JetCard membership programme provides a wealth of benefits for flyers, including guaranteed availability, global reach, flight hours that never expire, fully refundable account balances and more.

A dedicated account manager can also help members tailor their membership to their travel needs.

Members can choose their membership type, cabin category, and flight hours, and fixed hourly rates are deducted from the account balance.

The JetCard programme also offers the option to fly transatlantic, with a competitive fixed hourly rate to and from any destination between Europe and the United States.

Commenting on the launch, Kevin MacNaughton, managing director, said: “Air Partner is transforming the way both corporate and leisure travellers fly private by making our private aviation services more accessible and convenient than ever been before.

“At our core, we are focussed on providing the best service and meeting our customer’s needs where they are.

“Our new mobile app does just that.

“Providing an even more seamless experience to our JetCard members and helping them save time, effort, and money when arranging their private charter needs.”