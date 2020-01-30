Air Astana to debut Mumbai connections in June

Air Astana will launch services between Almaty and India’s commercial centre, Mumbai, on June 1st.

Flights will be operated four times a week using Airbus A320, with a sector time of 4.5 hours in each direction.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, flights will depart Almaty at 07:05 local time and arrive in Mumbai at 11:05 local time, with return service from Mumbai departing at 12:05 and arriving in Almaty at 16:55 local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursdays and Saturdays, flights will depart Almaty at 22:10 local time, with the return service from Mumbai departing at 03:10 local.

Mumbai will be Air Astana’s second destination in India, with services to the capital, Delhi having been operated since 2004.

Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, started regular flights in 2002 and now operates on a network of 60 international and domestic routes from hubs in Almaty and Nur-Sultan.