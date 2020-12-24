Abu Dhabi reopens borders to international travellers

Following an announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis & Disasters Committee, entry restrictions into Abu Dhabi will be relaxed from today.

International tourists, residents and travellers from selected destinations, flying with Etihad Airways, will be allowed to enter the emirate without the need to self-isolate for 14-days.

The list of countries eligible for entry without quarantine, referred to as ‘green’ countries, will be reviewed by the department of health on a two-week rolling basis.

The current list of ‘green’ countries is as follows: Australia, Brunei, China, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

British travellers are currently excluded from the list.

Travellers from ‘green’ countries will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result.

Those entering the emirate from countries not on the ‘green’ list will be subject to a reduced quarantine period of ten days.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “With Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global response to Covid-19, the approach to managing the pandemic has positioned the capital as one of the safest cities in the world to visit.

“The gradual reopening of our border cements the rigorous health and safety measures we have implemented across the airline. We can proudly say Etihad has played its part, by positioning ourselves as an industry leader, ensuring guests travelling with us do so with complete peace of mind.”



Tony Douglas, group chief executive at Etihad, welcomed the move

On arrival into Abu Dhabi International Airport, all passengers will undergo thermal screening and Covid-19 PCR testing.

This applies to all arrivals, excluding children under 12.

Once passengers arriving from ‘green’ countries receive their negative test results, they will be allowed to enjoy Abu Dhabi without the need to quarantine or wear a medical wristband.

Guests staying more than six days must conduct another PCR test on day six and then again on day 12 for longer stays.

Tests start from AED 85 (£17) in the UAE.



Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has argue the sector is well positioned to rebound next year

Guests travelling from other destinations will be required to follow quarantine guidelines, which have been reduced to a period of ten days.

UAE residents who have participated in the vaccination trials or National Vaccination Programme are also exempt from quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

“As we approach the winter break and get ready to mark the end of a challenging year, the time to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi is now.

“We are tremendously grateful for the ongoing support of the Abu Dhabi authorities and will continue to work closely with them to ensure the highest level of safety measures are maintained,” Douglas added.

