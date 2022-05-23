Abu Dhabi hosts EVIS to address sustainability

His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of energy and Infrastructure, has inaugurated The Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS). The three-day summit in Abu Dhabi is a one-of-a-kind in the MENA region and has great potential in addressing serious environmental and economical concerns.

Essentially, the summit features the proposed and possible solution for safer transportation industry, whether in infrastructure or in other supporting regulations and tools.

The summit is brought to the UAE, a leading country in making significant progress fighting the climate change, by Nirvana Holding and Masdar City.

Established in January 2021 as part of the development in travel and tourism including all related services from travel and tourism until Events and project management, nationally and internationally. Nirvana Holding consists of 4 entities; Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over the World, Nirvana Tours & Logistics services, and Nirvana Global Travel.

ADVERTISEMENT