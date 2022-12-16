A “Dream Eclipse” at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives’ Beach Bubble

Nestled in the UNESCO-protected Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll, Seaside Finolhu is a barefoot chic getaway that brings a playful twist on luxury.

Kick start the festive season, grab your chance to enjoy a spectacular holiday and maximise your benefits with Finolhu’s 25 percent discount. This offer is valid from now until 10 January 2023

Giving off a truly tropical vibe, Finolhu’s villas offer the perfect blend of freshness, luxury, and privacy. Grand sundecks, indulgent infinity pools, and luxe amenities truly delight the senses. However, Finolhu is best known for its Beach Bubble, the first of its kind in all of the Maldives. Located in a secluded spot on Finolhu’s signature powdery sandbanks, the Beach Bubble offers the perfect romantic stay and a once-in-a-lifetime ‘Dream Eclipse’ experience under the stars.

The Dream Eclipse Experience starts with a romantic dinner at sunset served by the personal Bubble Butler who will pick up the couple from their villa, and escort them to the Beach Bubble. He is also available on call until checkout the following morning.

After the indulgent romantic dinner enjoyed with a selection of fine wine, continue the evening by gazing at the moon on the telescope and the highlight of the Dream Eclipse Experience - an unforgettable night under the stars in your private Beach Bubble, a truly magical experience that will take you to the edge of infinity. Upon waking from this dreamlike reverie, a beautiful Maldivian sunrise provides the fantastical backdrop for breakfast right at the water’s edge, after which guests will be personally greeted by and escorted back to the villa by the Bubble Butler.

For fairy-tale honeymoons, surprise proposals or unforgettable anniversary celebrations, Finolhu’s Dream Eclipse is an unforgettable experience like no other.

To experience this one-night only adventure, a minimum booking of 3 nights at Finolhu is required. For more information about the Dream Eclipse Experience at Finolhu or to make a booking, go to https://www.finolhu.com or email [email protected]

